IEBC assures its IT system cannot be hacked

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has assured that the electronic results framework system is secure from any hackers and dismissed allegations that it has been compromised.

The electoral body’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein allayed fears that the integral systems of the commission had been infiltrated by outside forces.

“There are misinformation that the commission system and the results portal has been compromised and we want to assure the country that nothing like that has happened,” he stated.

Hussein mentioned that the poll agency was well aware that external forces might attempt to hack the system so as tamper with the presidential results.

“We were well aware that they were people who will trying to hack our system. We have put in place measures to ensure that our system are basically secured,” he stated.

The IEBC CEO warned political agents and their presidential counterparts from spreading fake news and jitters that the system had been hacked.

“We are monitoring our system at all levels and nothing like that has happened. Of course we know people are not sleeping they want to ensure that our system are down,” he stated

Results verification process at the national tallying center was brought to a standstill for a few minutes Friday afternoon following a disagreement between Azimio and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents over a strange computer device.

It took the intervention of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to call the presidential agents from the four political camps for an urgent meeting.

“Excuse can we have some orders. Can we have audience with chief agents. Chief agents please,” shouted IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye.

This situation halted the verification exercise for a moment as the commissioners tried to call for calm.