August Elections

I will not vote for a state project during the election – Aukot

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Third Way Alliance Party Ekuru Aukot now says he will not vote for a project during Tuesday’s election.

His sentiments seemed to be directed to Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who is enjoying the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Aukot, also a former presidential candidate during 2017 elections said this election is an opportunity to turn a new chapter in the political history of our country, by ending almost 60 yrs of dominance by two families.

“Tomorrow I will cast my vote. You can be sure it won’t be for a candidate being pushed by the current administration. After almost 60 yrs of dominance by two families, their end comes tomorrow,” Aukot stated.

Aukot had also presented himself as an aspirant but was disqualified from contesting in the August 9th presidential race after contesting the 48,000 signatures requirement.

According to IEBC, Aukot deliberately failed to provide the 2000 signatures from at least 24 counties supporting his bid which is a key requirement for any presidential candidate to be cleared for the race.

Others who were disqualified from the race for failing to meet the requisite signatures and valid Degree certificate include Jimi Wanjigi of Safina Party, Reuben Kigame and Walter Nyambane.

