I will not resign until Wajackoyah throws me out- Justina

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 31- Former Roots Party running mate Justina Wamae has maintained that she will stay put as a member of George Wajackoyah-led Roots Party until she is officially kicked out.

Speaking Wednesday during an interview at The Tackle talk show, Wamae who has been at loggerheads with her boss said that she is yet to get a dismissal letter from the party noting that she remains a valid member.

“For me, I won’t resign until he (Wajackoyah) throws me out,” Wamae said.

Wamae alleged that her party leader has been on a mission to frustrate her including instituting disciplinary action targeting her in an apparent attempt to push her into quitting the party to allow him replace her with another pick.

She argued that her disagreement with Wajackoyah was purely based on Principle.

“My disagreement was on principle and because my party leader has insisted that he owns the party then I let him do what he wishes,” she added.

She went on to say that Wajackoyah was against the idea of her participating in the Deputy Presidential debate noting that her decision to take part in the televised debate before the polls was one of the reasons why her party leader accused her of failing to support his political stand.

“For me, I looked at it like this, I am a running mate and again I want to answer Kenyans. Kenyans are saying I was given the limelight. True, but I went for an interview, and I passed. They picked the right candidate. I was not given limelight, I fought for that limelight,” Wamae said.

Her remarks came a few hours after the Roots Party appointed Vinod Ramji as Deputy Party Leader.

Also appointed are Naran Velji Arjan as CEO and Janet Akinyi Odhiambo as Deputy National Chairperson.

This follows a resolution by the Roots Party National Executive Committee in a meeting held at party head office in Karen.

Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae have been pulling in a different direction as they accuse each other of disregarding party rules.

A week ago, on August 22, the Party summoned Wamae for a disciplinary action for what it described as misrepresenting the position of the party.

The party accused Wamae of making public utterances both in the mainstream media and on social media, with the first incident being on August 3 when she publicly alleged that Wajackoyah endorsed the candidature of the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The second incident cited occurred on August 19, where Wamae is accused of acknowledging their competitor’s victory after she publicly congratulated President-Elect William Ruto.

“Due to your continuous misrepresentations of the Party’s stand, the party has suffered ridicule and disrepute,” read the letter.

The party further accused Wamae of associating herself with their opponents and advocating for their ideologies.