I want to thank all Kenyans who came forward to vote on the 9th of August – DP Ruto (VIDEO)
Nairobi, Kenya, August 14-US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has urged Kenyans to maintain peace as the vote tallying for presidential results entered day...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has dedicated her re-election to her late father. The Orange Democratic Alliance (ODM) party...
NAIROBI, Kenya AAug 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is edging ahead of his main rival Raila Odinga in Kenya‘s presidential election, partial official results...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Leading presidential candidates in the August 9 election William Ruto (UDA) and Raila Odinga (Azimio) were in church Sunday...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is the new Senator of Nairobi after winning the Tuesday election....
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Corporate Executive Polycarp Igathe conceded defeat after losing the Nairobi Governor’s race to Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was Sunday almost halfway through in the ongoing exercise of verifying and...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Bomas of Kenya, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) national tallying center, became a location for an award-winning...