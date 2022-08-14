Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

2022 ELECTIONS

I want to thank all Kenyans who came forward to vote on the 9th of August – DP Ruto (VIDEO)

MOSES MUOKI

Published

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Blinken urges Kenyans to stay calm as vote-tallying gets underway

Nairobi, Kenya, August 14-US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has urged Kenyans to maintain peace as the vote tallying for presidential results entered day...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Passaris dedicates electoral win to her late father

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has dedicated her re-election to her late father. The Orange Democratic Alliance (ODM) party...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto leading in results so far released by IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya AAug 14 – Deputy President William Ruto is edging ahead of his main rival Raila Odinga in Kenya‘s presidential election, partial official results...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto, Raila turn to God as presidential vote-tallying gets underway in Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Leading presidential candidates in the August 9 election William Ruto (UDA) and Raila Odinga (Azimio) were in church Sunday...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sifuna wins Nairobi Senate seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is the new Senator of Nairobi after winning the Tuesday election....

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja handed victory certificate after defeating Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Corporate Executive Polycarp Igathe conceded defeat after losing the Nairobi Governor’s race to Johnson Sakaja of the United Democratic...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC half way through with presidential vote tally

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was Sunday almost halfway through in the ongoing exercise of verifying and...

6 hours ago

August Elections

Night of drama at Bomas as Azimio, UDA agents clash over vote rigging claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 14 – Bomas of Kenya, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) national tallying center, became a location for an award-winning...

7 hours ago