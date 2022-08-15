I have done my job despite intimidation, harassments – Chebukati

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says he has done his job despite intimidation and harassments.

Speaking soon after announcing William Ruto as the President Elect, Chebukati stated that he had laid a good foundation for his successor.

“I feel proud that I have been given this opportunity to serve Kenyans. Despite intimidation, harassment and I have done my duty in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the land,” he stated.

His sentiments come even as four commissioners from the electoral body disowned the results due to what they described as the opaqueness of the process during the final phase

“We have done the 2022 general elections in the most effective and efficient manner and ensured all the challenges have been contained but some things need to be put out there,” said Juliana Cherera, IEBC’s Vice Chairperson who was accompanied by four of his colleagues.

“We are rejecting the results the Chairman is about to announce at the Bomas of Kenya due to the opaqueness of the process during the final phase,” she said.

Cherera’s statement followed an earlier press conference by the Saitabao Kanchory, the Chief Agent of Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who cited irregularities in the election and vowed to challenge the outcome.

“As we speak right now we do not know what the chairman is doing with those results, we have had concerns, particularly about the integrity of the IEBC technology and server,” he said.

And as Cherera addressed the press conference at Serena Hotel, a section of Raila-allied leaders were kicked out of Bomas of Kenya where they attempted to confront Chebukati as he prepared to release the final results

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anti-riot police were called to the auditorium, causing panic as they ejected the leaders who were causing a commotion.