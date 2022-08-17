I have delivered, Magoha says as he apologizes over appearance of arrogance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says he has delivered during his tenure despite appearing to be arrogant.

Speaking during a press conference after commissioning phase 2 Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) classrooms in Embakasi, Magoha stated that the results of his work speak for themselves.

“We are eagles and we fly high and we are not afraid. And we deliver. We deliver to the extent that even if you don’t like us as eagles, you can go and count what we have delivered,” he said.

“If during that process, we have looked like we are arrogant, then we seek your forgiveness but not that we are about to change. Eagles always keep on flying. Even when the eagle is going, he just disappears into the sky.”