I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, President-elect Ruto says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto has urged Public Servants to focus on their jobs of serving all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations.

Speaking after holding a meeting with all Kenya Kwanza leaders, Ruto stated that “Political business will be carried out by political actors.”

“I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, I want them to remain independent,” he stated.

He further stated that he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as he takes oath.

Speaking after chairing a meeting with all Kenya Kwanza leaders, Ruto assured that the Kenya Kwanza government will serve all Kenyans without exclusion.

He also lauded Kenyans for maintaining peace throughout the electioneering period.