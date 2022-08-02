Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenyan police arrive to break up a protest from opposition supporters in Kisumu, western Kenya, on August 9, 2017

August Elections

HRW says Kenyan police impunity heightens election risks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya’s failure to hold police accountable for allegedly killing dozens after the 2017 elections heightens the risk of officers abusing their power when the country heads to the polls next week, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tuesday.

The rights watchdog said authorities had failed to investigate accusations of police brutality or institute reforms, raising the threat of violence if the results of next week’s elections are disputed.

“The failure to tackle police abuse in previous Kenyan elections risks emboldening them to continue their misconduct around this year’s general election,” HRW’s director for East Africa, Otsieno Namwaya, said. 

Kenya’s police is often accused by rights groups of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful killings, especially in poor neighbourhoods.

They have also been accused in the past of running hit squads targeting those — including activists and lawyers — investigating alleged rights abuses by police.

HRW said it had documented the alleged killing of at least 104 people by the police during the last election in 2017, mostly supporters of then opposition leader Raila Odinga. 

Heavily-armed police officers were deployed to disperse demonstrators after Odinga refused to accept President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.

“With just seven days to another general election, Kenyan authorities have yet to take steps to ensure justice for police abuses that characterized the 2017 general elections,” the rights group said. 

On August 9, Kenyans will elect a new president as well as hundreds of members of parliament and about 1,500 county officials.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This year’s presidential vote is largely a two-horse race between Deputy President William Ruto and Odinga, who is now backed by Kenyatta and the ruling party.

With its diverse population and large ethnic voting blocs, Kenya has long suffered politically motivated communal violence around election time, notably after a 2007 poll when more than 1,100 people died, scarring the nation’s psyche.

HRW said it had interviewed activists, government officials, police officers and victims’ families who worried law enforcers “would respond abusively” to any violence or public protests if disputes arose after next week’s vote.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Cool head in a rough region, Kenya faces test in election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – In his final weeks as president, Uhuru Kenyatta has been busier than usual playing peacemaker in East Africa, thawing...

17 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto is a sober man, just being stressed by the state – Veronica Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina has defended the ‘spate of anger’ displayed by her party leader...

23 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi denies assembling chiefs to sabotage polls, terms claims ridiculous

Matiangi who has openly backed Ruto's chief opponent, Azimio's Raila Odinga, said his meetings with grassroot administration officials were purely because "they are colleagues".

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi orders deployment of additional GSU contingents to R. Valley ahead of polls

Matiangi made the announcement even as he reported the arrest of eight individuals linked to inciteful leaflets circulated in Eldoret without commenting on the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta to commission MV Uhuru II in Kisumu

The 100-meter vessel with a capacity of carrying up to 22 wagons and an estimated capacity of 2 million litres of crude oil per...

2 hours ago

August Elections

IPSOS poll places Raila popularity rating at 47pc ahead of Ruto’s 41pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading Deputy President William Ruto in popularity after...

2 hours ago

August Elections

TIFA poll: Sakaja most popular Candidate in Nairobi Governor race at 53pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – The latest research by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has listed Senator Johnson Sakaja as the most popular...

4 hours ago

August Elections

If you do not show up to vote, you shouldn’t complain when wrong people are chosen – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans from both sides of the political divide to show up and vote...

5 hours ago