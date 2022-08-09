Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A voter flashes an inked finger after taking part in the Kenyan election held on August 9, 2022.

2022 ELECTIONS

Have you voted? Kenyans flashing purple-inked fingers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Photos of inked fingers dominated social media Tuesday as Kenyans rallied and challenged each other to vote.

Kenyans were sharing their images on Whatsapp and other social networks to confirm they had exercised their democratic right.

Others posted videos of them voting as others showed images of them on the queue.

In one political WhatsApp group in Kisii, members started a hashtag #postinkednail challenge that spread like bushfire.

“Here comes a patriot, that feeling of voting for my preferred candidates,” said a member as she posted her inked nail.

Twitter users were not left behind as they also posted photos of their inked fingers and challenged users to vote and post their photos on this platform.

“Voted already, here is the evidence,” another user said.

Tiktok users also participated in this challenge sharing short video clips and photos of their inked nails.

That was the trend in many other social groups and social media channels.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Veteran lawmaker James Orengo exudes confidence in Siaya bid, Raila win

Orengo who has been conspicuously missing in Odinga's presidential campaign commended the voting process by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying the...

26 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja demands clarity on agents validation as police vary requirements

The Nairobi Senator reported that in some cases, the agents were being asked for a letter from the UDA party yet earlier communication indicated...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Waiguru voices optimism in re-election bid, UDA win despite turnout doubts

Waiguru who is defending her seat on a United Democratic Alliance ticket attributed the low voter turnout in early morning hours to the weather...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Hope for change, prayers for peace as Kenya votes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – From Nairobi slums to Rift Valley towns, Kenyans voiced cautious hope for change and a peaceful future, flocking to...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Voters warned against violating ballot secrecy while casting ballot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned voters against violating the secrecy of the ballot by sharing...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Voting suspended in Eldas constituency due to security concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Voting has been suspended in areas of Eldas constituency in Wajir County due to security concerns after gunfire incident...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir confident of retaining seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Incumbent Lang’ata Constituency Member of National Assembly Nixon Korir has exuded confidence of retaining his seat in the ongoing...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC allows use of manual voters register in 5 constituencies due to technology failure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has allowed the usual of the Manual Voters Register in select areas...

3 hours ago