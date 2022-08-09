Have you voted? Kenyans flashing purple-inked fingers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Photos of inked fingers dominated social media Tuesday as Kenyans rallied and challenged each other to vote.

Kenyans were sharing their images on Whatsapp and other social networks to confirm they had exercised their democratic right.

Others posted videos of them voting as others showed images of them on the queue.

In one political WhatsApp group in Kisii, members started a hashtag #postinkednail challenge that spread like bushfire.

“Here comes a patriot, that feeling of voting for my preferred candidates,” said a member as she posted her inked nail.

Twitter users were not left behind as they also posted photos of their inked fingers and challenged users to vote and post their photos on this platform.

“Voted already, here is the evidence,” another user said.

Tiktok users also participated in this challenge sharing short video clips and photos of their inked nails.

That was the trend in many other social groups and social media channels.