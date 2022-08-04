Haji gives Mutyambai 7 days to scrutinize leaked call between Junet and unnamed IEBC official

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 –The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to open investigations into an alleged telephone conversation between Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and an IEBC official.

Haji said the investigation file should be submitted to his office within seven days.

The widely circulated voice recording allegedly captured Junet Mohamed, who also serves as Azimio Secretary General, planning a meeting with IEBC commissioners together with other unidentified individuals.

According to the DPP, the remarks captured in the voice recording, and an alleged subsequent meeting may be contrary to Section 20 (2) of the Elections Offences Act, 2016 and Section 17 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act, 2018.

Haji pointed out that in the clip, Mohamed is allegedly quoted saying “…Now there is a high level meeting you were asking me about… I want to organize it tomorrow. At 6:00… No, 6 in the evening. We will discuss this matter and we have to come up with a solution. There is a problem there, we need to sort it out…”

“Accordingly, pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, you are hereby directed to undertake comprehensive investigations into the aforementioned audio recording including the source thereto, interception thereof and transmission thereto,” Haji said in a letter addressed to Mutyambai on Thursday.

Mohamed dismissed the leaked audio as fake.

He termed the ‘fake’ audio as a desperate attempt by Azimio rivals to mudsling and bring down the efforts of the Raila Odinga-led coalition, eight days to the general elections.

“The Hon. Junet Mohamed urges the public to ignore the video, which appears to be one of the last desperate acts of a dying political campaign that has been based on years of lies, innuendoes, mudslinging, arrogance, chest-thumping, name calling, insults and now – waking up to the reality of a lost election – is on a sympathy seeking spree!” Mohamed said on Twitter.

The Suna East MP went further to call upon investigative agencies to look into the matter and bring to book those found culpable of the mischief.

“The Hon. Junet Mohamed invites investigative agencies to move with speed and investigate the matter, unearth the perpetrators and bring them to the law. The Hon. Junet Mohamed is busy campaigning for Azimio Coalition and has no time to plot election rigging,” he stated.

In the leaked audio that went viral, a man is heard arranging a meeting with an alleged IEBC official in vernacular.

Voice 1: Mhesh?

Voice 2: Have you come back?

Voice1: No, am coming back tomorrow

Voice 2: What time?

Voice 1: Morning

Voice 2: There is a high-level meeting you were asking me about…I want you to organize it tomorrow at 6. Can you bring Chebukati?

Voice1: Yes

Voice 2: Good. Chebukati, You , Abdi Guliye….no,Boya Mulu I mean and the CEO Marjan Hussein. The Four of you.

The meeting was slated to involve IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan, Commissioners Boya Mulu and Abdi Guliye to discuss a solution to an issue that was not revealed.