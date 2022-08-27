Guliye says Tuju, Wako, 4 dissenting Commissioners wanted runoff or Raila declared President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – A commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Abdi Guliye has accused the four dissenting Commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera of illegally wanting the electoral body to declare Raila Odinga President or force a runoff.

In his responses to Odinga’s Petition which is seeking to overturn President Elect William Ruto’s win, Guliye said the four were honoring a request from leaders allied to Odinga

Guliye stated that Former Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Former Attorney General Amos Wako arrived at the Bomas of Kenya, the National Tallying Center at 3am on August 15, hours before the results were announced and requested the commission to “moderate” the results and have Odinga announced winner or force a runoff.

“When all the commissioners arrived, the meeting was commenced by the chairperson by inviting the visitors to state their issues. Wako indicated that they had come to ask the commission not to operate in a vacuum and that it must consider the link between the election results being declared and the stability of the country which he described as the bigger picture,” Guliye stated.

He pointed out that Tuju told the commission that it was necessary for the results to be moderated in favour of Raila Odinga and if it was impossible force a runoff.

“Tuju indicated that it was necessary for the results to be ‘moderated in favour of baba’ and that on the contrary declaration of results would ‘ plunge the country into chaos,” said Guliye.

“As an alternative, he suggested that in the event it was not possible to declare ‘baba’ as the president-elect, then the commission should force a run-off. He that should his request be granted; it could be adequately awarded.”

Guliye’s affidavit further stated that Wako, “proceeded to indicate that in his term as Attorney-General, he also served as the election supervisor and in that capacity, he would moderate results guided by the need to achieve law and stability in the country.”

He went on to indicate that after listening to Tuju and Wako, Chairperson Wafula Chebukati took the view that he would respect the will of the people and announce the results as per the final tally from all the polling stations.

Guliye, his counterpart Moya Bolu and CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan were also categorical that they would not entertain such requests.

However, having heard the sentiments of Tuju and Wako, the other four commissioners Juliana Cherera, Irene Masit, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang’aya, “agreed with the remarks of both Senator Wako and Hon. Tuju.”

He defended the Presidential results saying the commission conducted the polls in accordance with the Constitution and the law.