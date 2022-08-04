Connect with us

December 16, 2021 | A voter casts her ballot in ward by-elections at Mahoo Primary School polling station in Taita Taveta/IEBC

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt gazettes public holiday on August 9

The elections will mark the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership with a successor likely to be inaugurated in September.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted Tuesday, August 9, as a public holiday to enable Kenyans participate in the General Election.

The General Election will see Kenyans elect their preferred leaders including the President, Governors, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, Women representatives as well as Ward Representatives.

The elections will mark the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership with a successor likely to be inaugurated in September.

Tuesday’s election will see four candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza), Raila Odinga (Azimio), George Wajackoyah (Roots Party), and David Waihiga (Agano Party) battle it out for the presidency.

“IT IS notified for information to the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, pursuant to and in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (4) of the Public Holidays Act, read together with Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, declares Tuesday, 9th August, 2022, as a public holiday to afford the people of Kenya the opportunity to participate in the 2022 general elections of Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies and County Governors,” Matiangi said in a gazette notice dated July 29.

This announcement came even as retailers Naivas and Quickmart announced that their branches will remain closed on August 9 to allow staffers and partners to vote.

The retailers have advised their customers to carry out shopping before the polls to avoid inconveniences during the closure.

Naivas however noted that its e-commerce platform will allow orders, but no deliveries will be made on election day.

Combined, the retailers have a branch count of over 120 stores across the country.

Other outlets among them Carrefour, Tuskys, and Chandarana are yet to communicate if they will remain open or closed during the polls.

