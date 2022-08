0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – The government has gazetted Tuesday next week as a public holiday to enable Kenyans participate in the the general election.

In a gazette notice, Interior Cabinet Secretay Fred Matiangi stated that this will enable Kenyans “participate in the 2022 general elections of Member of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies and County Governors.”

