Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi. /FILE.

Kenya

Govt declares Monday public holiday in Mombasa, Kakamega, 6 constituencies holding postponed elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Monday, a national holiday in areas where elections are set to be held.

This includes Mombasa and Kakamega counties where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will conduct gubernatorial elections.

Other areas include; Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South, Rongai constituencies and Kwa Njenga Ward in Embakasi South, and Nyaki West Ward in Imenti North.

He asked employers to release their employees who are registered voters in the listed electoral areas to enable them to vote.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ugenya MP-elect David Ochieng, Outa, Olago Oluoch, Ranguma ditch Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Ugenya Member of Parliament-Elect David Ochieng has become the latest elected leader to decamp from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio...

20 mins ago

Kenya

DCI recommends forensic audit on IEBC network system to see if it was infiltrated

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recommended an urgent forensic audit on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

39 mins ago

World

Uhuru CSs went mute apart from Magoha, but why?

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – Cabinet Secretaries in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government have gone mute since the August 9 General Election. Apart from Education...

1 hour ago

Kenya

ELOG to probe how Githongo acquired branded jacket to conduct interview with alleged IEBC hacker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Elections Observer Group (ELOG) has launched investigations to establish how Anti-Corruption Activist John Githongo acquired their branded jacket that...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kisii Governor Simba Arati promises to deal mercilessly with graft

KISII, Kenya, Aug 25 – “I honorable Paul Simba Arati do swear that I shall always truly and diligently serve the people of the...

23 hours ago

County News

Sakaja takes oath as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Johnson Arthur Sakaja has taken oath of office as the new Nairobi Governor, effectively taking over from Anne Kananu...

1 day ago

Kenya

Devastated family seeking help to airlift Wendy’s body after drowning while live-streaming on Facebook in Canada

KISII, Kenya, Aug 25 – It is a Wednesday afternoon with a scorching sun and at John Nyabuto’s homestead, visitors can been seen streaming...

1 day ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto expected at Sakaja swearing-in as Nairobi governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President-elect William Ruto is expected at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the Swearing in of Nairobi governor...

1 day ago