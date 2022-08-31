Kisii Governor Arati unearths ghost workers scam in various depts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Aug 31 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has cracked the whip in the county government’s Human resource, transport departments and ministry of finance demanding an explanation on how the county is paying ghost drivers who are on the payroll.

Speaking at the Kisii Agriculture Training Center (ATC) during a meeting with all the county drivers and heads of departments, Governor Simba said it is not logical for the county to be paying 256 drivers against 82 county vehicles.

“I expected to see 256 drivers who I called here, this is a sickening message, how else can we explain? are some drivers passengers in those vehicles?” questioned the governor.

He said the ghost drivers have been drawing salaries from the country government meant for development projects and other services in the country.

Governor Simba Ordered all the county drivers to avail themselves at the Gusii stadium and stand alongside the vehicles they drive including emergency service providers such as the ambulances, fire engines tomorrow at 11: am.

The Governor demanded an explanation from the CEC finance who has been procuring comprehensive insurance but in real he is giving third party insurance to the vehicles.

“I need answers from these departments, someone must be in jail, I saw DCI here, you have been joking with the lives of these drivers, eating insurance money, we won’t allow,” said Governor Simba.

He ordered for an explanation on who pocketed the insurance money, he questioned the JHR on how he continues employing drivers with only 82 vehicles.

He also demanded an explanation from the finance department on why all drivers have never received their per diem and who pockets their allowances.

“We won’t allow this business, any officer involved should come and apologize and return what is stolen,” said Governor Simba.

The governor warned the county assembly officers who have hidden the county vehicles in their homes to return them with immediate effect and face arrest.

“Why would someone keep the county vehicles in their homes? We have newly elected MCAs who want to use them,” said Governor Simba