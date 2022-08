0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – KANU Chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has lost the seat to William Cheptumo who vied on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In results announced by the County Returning Officer, Cheptumo garnered 141,777 votes against Moi’s 71,480.

The results were declared by Baringo County Returning Officer John Mwangi.

Cheptumo was a Member of Parliament for Baringo North for three consecutive terms.