Gachagua was fired from Interior Ministry for Desertion – Kibicho

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 4 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho now says the Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua was fired from the Interior Ministry for desertion of duty and mismanagement of relief food.

Kibicho who spoke Thursday morning during an interview with Radio Jambo and Gukena FM said that he has the evidence to support his claims.

The scathing attack comes a few hours after Kibicho described Gachagua as a liar over his denial that he once served as a Divisional Officer (DO) now, Sub-County Commander, in Nakuru’s Molo sub-county during the late President Daniel Moi’s reign.

Kibicho said Wednesday in an interview with KTN News that Gachagua never resigned from his post but was sacked after he refused to report to the new workstation in the North Eastern region where he had been posted.

“It is on record that Gachagua worked in Molo; I am the PS interior, but you hear him in public saying, I didn’t work there, I don’t know how you can forget your workplaces so fast,” Kibicho said.

The Interior PS further argued that Gachagua does not want to be associated with Molo because of what he described as “atrocities that happened at that time. He does not want to be responsible for them,”

He added that Gachagua is a convicted criminal looking into the recent court ruling on the Sh 205 million which ordered the money to be vacated to the State.

“We are talking about a liar who needs treatment and if we cannot understand that as Kenyans we are in deep trouble,” he said.

Kibicho and Gachagua have been on a collision course in recent months over their political differences.

Just recently, Gachagua accused Kibicho and his boss Fred Matiangi of trying to use chiefs to cause chaos saying the country will vote in a peaceful manner and elect the leaders of their choosing.

Matiangi has however come out to deny the allegations by the Kenya Kwanza brigade of chiefs being used to bungle elections describing it as “ridiculous.”

The CS who has openly backed Ruto’s chief opponent, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, said his meetings with grassroot administration officials were purely because “they are colleagues.”

Matiangi spoke Tuesday amid criticism from politicians mainly allied to Ruto’s camp who have accused him of using chiefs to the advantage of the Azimio presidential candidate.

The CS vowed to continue calling chiefs and working with them until he leaves office.

“We meet chiefs all the time, that is the job we do, that is who we are supposed to work with,” he said.

The Interior CS said the claims being made by a section of political leaders of a plot by the State to influence election results are all “lies” saying Kenyans can differentiate the truth from lies.