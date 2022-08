0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza is ready for any Supreme Court challenge of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza meeting chaired by Ruto, Gachagua also downplayed claims by four commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that the presidential results were opaque.

More to follow …..