Former police boss Charlton Murithi is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – A former director at the National Police Headquarters Charlton Murithi is dead.

According to a police report, Murithi passed away on Friday at 3am at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he had been admitted over cancer related complications.

At the time of his death, he was the director of Kenya National Focal Point on Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons, which is under the Office of the President but being run by the police.

He had been a Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (SAIG), a rank below the Deputy Inspector General of police.

He also served as the director of Internal Affairs Unit (AIU), commandant of traffic operations, Provincial Police Officer in Northeastern among other directorates at the police.

Murithi has been battling with cancer complications and three months ago he had been flown to South Africa for therapy.

He was flown back to Kenya and was admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after little improvements.

A condolence book has also been opened at police headquarters for those wishing to pay their respects to Murithi.

During his term as the director of personnel, many stated he streamlined the area and ensured professionalism reigned in the service.

He was in 2015 tasked to investigate TV evangelist James Ng’ang’a over the death of a woman in a road accident in Limuru.