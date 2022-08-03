Connect with us

August Elections

Former Mozambique President Chissano in 30-member observer mission in next week’s election

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Ambassador Johnnie Carson have been named in a 30-member joint international election observation mission deployed to monitor next week’s general election.

International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute said their delegation includes political and civic leaders, elections experts, and regional specialists from 12 countries in Africa, Europe, and North America

“We are here to demonstrate our support for credible elections. This election will be significant as it will mark the third transition to a new President since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 2002, and the third election since Kenya promulgated a new constitution in 2010. We call upon the political actors, civil society, and the people of Kenya to commit to peaceful, free, fair and transparent elections, as well as a smooth transition,” Chissano stated.

NDI Board Member Donna Brazile noted that next Tuesday’s election will be significant as it will mark the third transition to a new President since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 2002, and the third election since Kenya promulgated a new constitution in 2010.

“This year’s elections in Kenya present a real opportunity to cement democratic progress, build inclusive political leadership, and embrace high voter participation. A fair, transparent, and peaceful election process will strengthen Kenya and its democratic institutions for the long term. There’s a lot at stake,” he stated.

The short-term observers will join a core team of thematic experts who have been in Nairobi since May.

The delegation will meet with electoral authorities, political parties, government officials, civil society leaders and other relevant actors in order to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the process.

It will also observe all phases of the electoral process, taking into consideration observations and recommendations from the two NDI/IRI pre-election assessment missions conducted in May and June. 

The mission will base its findings and recommendations on regional and international standards for democratic elections.

All activities will be conducted on a strictly nonpartisan basis, without interfering in the election process and in conformity with the laws of Kenya. 

