Former Governor Mutua’s Chief of Staff Mutuse is Kibwezi MP elect

MAKUENI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The immediate former Machakos Chief of Staff Mwengi Mutuse has clinched the Kibwest West parliamentary seat, after garnering 30,821 votes.

James Mbaluka of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) came second with 20,793 votes, Juliana Kisimbi of DP was third with 727 votes while Ngomeli Oscar of Wiper garnered 628 votes.

Matua Katusye of ODM had 545 votes and Mutua Munanie of NOPEU had 249 votes.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Mutuse in a statement said “Campaigns are over. I will be a leader of all. We shall have inclusive and consultative leadership. I promise development- focused leadership. Your vote must have meaning by changing the standard of living in your locality.”

Mutuse was vying on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket and was among leaders who had been appointed to spearhead the Azimio la Umoja presidential campaign in the Ukambani region.

This is despite his party leader Governor Alfred Mutua supporting the candidature of Deputy President William Ruto.

He replaced Patrick Musimba who was seeking to be Makueni Governor.