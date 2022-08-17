Foreign envoys ask leaders to follow existing mechanisms for dispute resolution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Foreign Envoys in Kenya have asked those aggrieved following the recent declaration of presidential results to follow the existing mechanisms in seeking redress.

In a joint statement the foreign envoys also called upon political actors to uphold the spirit of peace.

Embassies and High Commissions represented include Australia, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerlands and the UK.

“We encourage all political parties and leaders to follow all existing mechanisms for dispute resolution, as laid out by the Constitution of Kenya,” they stated.

The envoys also lauded the Kenyan people for carrying out a peaceful election, saying that Kenya has set an example to the region and continent as a whole.

Their statement came even as Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Tuesday rejected the presidential results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday.

Speaking during a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga stated that the figures announced by Chebukati were “null and void and must be quashed by a court of law.”

“In our view there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect. What we saw yesterday was a traversing and blatant disregard of the law of Kenya,” he stated.

Odinga pointed out that the conduct of Chebukati to solely declare the results without the consensus of the rest of the commissioners was a drawback to democracy terming it a grave ‘legal and political’ crisis.

He also called upon his supporters to remain calm as they explore constitutional and legal means of seeking justice.