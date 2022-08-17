Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Foreign envoys ask leaders to follow existing mechanisms for dispute resolution

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Foreign Envoys in Kenya have asked those aggrieved following the recent declaration of presidential results to follow the existing mechanisms in seeking redress.

In a joint statement the foreign envoys also called upon political actors to uphold the spirit of peace.

Embassies and High Commissions represented include  Australia, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerlands and the UK.

“We encourage all political parties and leaders to follow all existing mechanisms for dispute resolution, as laid out by the Constitution of Kenya,” they stated.

The envoys also lauded the Kenyan people for carrying out a peaceful election, saying that Kenya has set an example to the region and continent as a whole.

Their statement came even as Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Tuesday rejected the presidential results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday.

Speaking during a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga stated that the figures announced by Chebukati were “null and void and must be quashed by a court of law.”

“In our view there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a president-elect. What we saw yesterday was a traversing and blatant disregard of the law of Kenya,” he stated.

Odinga pointed out that the conduct of Chebukati to solely declare the results without the consensus of the rest of the commissioners was a drawback to democracy terming it a grave ‘legal and political’ crisis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also called upon his supporters to remain calm as they explore constitutional and legal means of seeking justice.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Azimio in solidarity with Raila in pursuing justice on lost victory – Kalonzo

18 mins ago

JOBS

Ruto to decide fate of Chief Administrative Secretary office when sworn in – PSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-Elect William Ruto will decide if he will adopt the offices of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) once he is...

33 mins ago

Kenya

10 independent MPs-elect join Ruto-led camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Ten Independent Member of Parliament elected during the just concluded general election have joined President-elect William Ruto’s camp. Ruto...

56 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza ready for any Court challenge to Ruto Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza is ready for any Supreme Court challenge of President-elect William Ruto. Speaking...

1 hour ago

Kenya

I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, President-elect Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto has urged Public Servants to focus on their jobs of serving all Kenyans irrespective of their...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to seek amendment of standing orders to enable CSs be interrogated by MPs – President-elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto says his administration will seek to amend House Standing Orders to enable Members of Parliament interrogate...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto says ready to deliver on pledges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 –President Elect William Ruto says he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as he takes oath....

2 hours ago

Kenya

ANC nominates Mudavadi to Prime Cabinet Secretary post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) has nominated its party leader Musalia Mudavadi to the Prime Cabinet Secretary post once created...

2 hours ago