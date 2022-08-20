Fire guts down classrooms and dormitories at Kisumu Boys High School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 20 – A fierce fire gutted down dormitories and classrooms Saturday morning at Kisumu Boys High School.

Firefighters from the county government battled the blaze that started in one of the dormitories but spread to other buildings, including classrooms and other dormitories nearby.

The cause of the fire that started when students were in the morning preps has not been ascertained.

“The dormitories now on fire are around three, while classrooms are numbering seven, it is massive,” an eye witness, Steve Biko told Capital News.

The school principal Duncan Owiye said it was still early to know what caused the dawn fire.

Hussein Alason Hussein, Kisumu Central Sub County Deputy Commissioner said investigations are on to ascertain what caused the fire at Kisumu Boys, barely a day after schools re-opened.

“The damage is huge and will be quantified in due course,” he said.

Kisumu Central MP-elect Joshua Oron lauded the firefighters for putting out the fire after the extensive damage.

Students hurriedly removed their belongings from their dormitories, while others were consumed in the raging fire.

No casualty has been reported.