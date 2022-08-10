Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

August Elections

Final presidential results to be announced as soon as tallying is done – Chebukati

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati says final presidential results will be announced as soon as tallying is done.

While indicating that the figure being projected by the media is far much behind, Chebukati stated that even though the law allows them 7 days to announce presidential results, he will try to finish the exercise and announce as soon as possible.

He explained that the commission must compare and verify uploaded forms before making the result official.

Chebukati also said that they will not go through the tallying process until they start receiving the original images of Form 34A and 34B from our returning officers at the national tallying centre.

More to follow…..

