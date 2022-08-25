Connect with us

Wendy Helen's mother Caro Nyabuto in deep thoughts as she narrated the sweetest tales of her late daughter who drowned while swimming in Canada. /COURTESY

Kenya

Family of ‘Wendy’ who drowned while Facebook streaming live in swimming pool within Canada honors her

Published

KISII, Kenya, Aug 25 – It is a Wednesday afternoon with a scorching sun and at John Nyabuto’s homestead, visitors can been seen streaming in one by one.

They remain silent, for minutes, before murmuring to each other in low tones as they gently wipe tears from their eyes.

Birds can be heard singing from the eucalyptus trees in Nyabuto’s compound, as hens run and make some sounds from corner to corner. One cow could be seen grazing downstream as it makes a ‘moo;’ these are the only sounds in this compound— trying to break the silence.

Seated under a tree is Hellen Wendy’s mother. She has a gloomy face, watery eyes, and she seems to be in deep thought.

She is thinking of her firstborn daughter who drowned in a swimming pool near Toronto, Canada, as she went live on Facebook.

Besides her is a framed photo placed on a plastic chair. In it, Wendy seems full of life, with a beautiful smile and a promising future. It’s a photo of a departed young soul whose tragic death has gone viral across the world.

Wendy’s tragic death happened while she was swimming in a motel pool while on her Facebook page. Now, five days later, her family has not come to terms with losing a dear one.

“Thanks for coming,” says her mother, and asks if there is anything she can say in honor of her departed daughter, as she wipes tears with a piece of cloth on her shoulder.

Raised in a poor family, Wendy was determined to leave the country, study, and get a career to help her parents and siblings out of poverty. That was her main vision in life. Sadly, her star was shuttered shortly after it started shining.

After Wendy completed her high school studies, she moved to Kisii town and took a driving course. This is where she met a friend who had the same dreams as her. One day, the two travelled to Nairobi’s Canadian Embassy, where they sought guidance on how they would travel and study. They came back home, applied for a passport, checked courses online, and so began her journey to Canada.

Wendy was a blood donor; in her life she had donated blood five times and she used to say she is a ‘lifesaver,’ who had dreams of becoming a nurse to safe lives.

Wendy’s father, Mr. Nyabuto, says his daughter was very hardworking. She managed to pay fees for herself, pay fees for her younger siblings, and send money home for use while she was working as a nurse in Canada.

Nyabuto recalls the sweetest moments with his daughter, who taught him about video calls and enjoyed their video chats.

“She would video call, put on a smile and then making a loud laughter before she could say hello and we’d get into a conversation,” he said.

Nyabuto added video calls were the sweetest moments he ever had with Wendy. Their chat and her smiles will be sweet, short- lived memories.

Nyabuto said his daughter was quick at making friends and very social to anyone.

“It was difficult in breaking the news of losing my daughter, her friends would call and remain silent, some would say something has happened… until one calmed me down and explained to me what happened, not easy to accept the passing on of my daughter,” said Nyabuto.

Mr. Nyabuto is now appealing for well-wishers to chip in and help his family raise funds to transport Wendy’s body from Canada to Kenya for a burial. A ‘Go Fund Me’ fundraising account has so far raised more than $55,000 Canadian, exceeding its initial goal.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-burial-arrangements-for-hellen-wendy

