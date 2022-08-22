End of poll boycott era, arrival of real democracy perturbs traditional politicians

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The arrival of real democracy in ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ has turned the heat on Kashmir-based parties. “Anyone living ordinarily” in the Himalayan region can cast his vote and elect his representative, which seems unacceptable to the politic who existed for three decades due to poll boycott politics sponsored by Pakistan-backed separatists and militants.

Traditional political parties like National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and others till August 5, 2019 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories, used to win elections due to low polling percentage.

But now, they won’t find it easy as the people would anticipate in elections without any fear, threat or intimidation.