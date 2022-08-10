Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
George Theuri. /COURTESY

August Elections

Embakasi West MP Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates Jubilee’s Mwenje

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Embakasi West Member of Parliament George Theuri has conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent Mark Mwenje of Jubilee.

Through a statement Wednesday morning, Theuri thanked Embakasi West residents for giving him the opportunity to serve them for 10 years.

Theuri noted that in every competition there must be a winner and a loser.

“As we begin a new chapter, allow me to wish my brother the new incoming Embakasi West MP hon. Mark Mureithi Mwenje best of luck as you embark to start a new era as MP elect,” stated Theuri.

Theuri also called upon his supporters to support Mwenje who has been projected to win the seat.

“To all my supporters, please let’s support hon. Mark Mwenje as he takes over office and accord him the necessary respect the office deserves,” he stated.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Moses Kuria concedes defeat in Kiambu Governor race before final winner is declared

KIAMBU, Kenya, Aug 10 – Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has already conceded defeat in the Kiambu Governor’s race, even before the Independent...

35 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Vote counting kicks off in Kenya after day-long polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Vote-counting was underway in Kenya after an election held on Tuesday countrywide. Polls opened officially at 6am and closed...

13 hours ago

Top stories

Mombasa, Kakamega to elect Governor on Aug 23

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – By-elections will be held on August 23 in eight regions across the country after voting was suspended due to...

14 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Have you voted? Kenyans flashing purple-inked fingers

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Photos of inked fingers dominated social media Tuesday as Kenyans rallied and challenged each other to vote. Kenyans were...

16 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja demands clarity on agents validation as police vary requirements

The Nairobi Senator reported that in some cases, the agents were being asked for a letter from the UDA party yet earlier communication indicated...

17 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Waiguru voices optimism in re-election bid, UDA win despite turnout doubts

Waiguru who is defending her seat on a United Democratic Alliance ticket attributed the low voter turnout in early morning hours to the weather...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Wajackoyah: Let IEBC fix this KIEMS kit mess, so many of us yet to vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya and many of his supporters were yet to vote more than 6...

20 hours ago

World

Heroic welcome for Raila as he votes in Kibera

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Raila Odinga’s arrival at Old Kibra Primary School caused a stand-off, with thousands of voters abandoning queues to escort...

22 hours ago