Ecstatic Ruto supporters flood Eldoret streets awaiting presidential election outcome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters in Eldoret thronged the capital of Uasin Gishu county on Monday as the country awaited an the outcome of the August 9 presidential election.

Supporters waving United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party colors danced to mostly Kalenjin and Kikuyu songs as the clock ticked towards the much-awaited declaration.

The bullish crowd was in sharp contrast to activities on Election Day when unlike their counterparts in Raila Odinga’s Azimio strongholds, Ruto’s supporters went to vote without much fanfare.

IEBC announced Monday it had concluded a tallying exercise that nearly lasted six days, the longest in Kenya post-2010, further indicating Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati would proceed to announce the outcome at 3pm.

Agents of all the four contenders — Ruto, Odinga, Agano Party’s David Mwaure and Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah — signed the official results slip at about 2pm.

Provisional results had shown Ruto in the lead with most of the statutory results slips form 290 constituencies, and an additional one showing entries for Diaspora and the prison, having been verified.

The UDA presidential candidate marshaled his troops in nationwide campaign rallies that saw him hold an average of six campaign meetings daily with his allies leading campaigns in their respective bases.

As the country readied for the official announcement of the official result, Ruto who spent most of his weekend with his principal partners in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance including his running mate Rigathe Gachagua (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Senator Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya), Gatundu MP Moses Kuria (CCK) and House Speaker Justin Muturi (DP), left his official government residence in Karen at 2.35pm.