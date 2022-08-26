EACC secures orders to seize 9 prime properties,11 vehicles of City Hall staff with Sh21,000 monthly pay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured orders to seize nine prime properties and eleven motor vehicles belonging to a City Hall officer whose monthly salary is Sh21,000.

Among the nine properties targeted for forfeiture by the anti-graft agency include a high-end three-star hotel, called The Hydeout Riviera Limited, situated along Kisumu-Bondo Road, pending the determination of the case.

Other properties are nine pieces of land in Siaya, Kisumu and Nairobi counties.

The properties are suspected to be proceeds of crime given that the officer has been earning sh 21,000 from 2014 to June 2022 but has, over the years, amassed immense wealth.

“EACC has secured court orders freezing 9 prime properties and 11 motor vehicles belonging to Michael Ajwang, City Hall Procurement Officer believed to have received over KES.40M in bribes from tender deals since 2014. Total salary for the period is 2.1M,” the anti graft body said.

The hearing of the case was set for September 22, 2022.

The Commission further urged public officials to desist from abusing public trust and engaging in corrupt conduct, saying this causes great pain and suffering to citizens.

“Everyone should live within their means,” EACC stated.