Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

EACC secures orders to seize 9 prime properties,11 vehicles of City Hall staff with Sh21,000 monthly pay

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured orders to seize nine prime properties and eleven motor vehicles belonging to a City Hall officer whose monthly salary is Sh21,000.

Among the nine properties targeted for forfeiture by the anti-graft agency include a high-end three-star hotel, called The Hydeout Riviera Limited, situated along Kisumu-Bondo Road, pending the determination of the case.

Other properties are nine pieces of land in Siaya, Kisumu and Nairobi counties.

The properties are suspected to be proceeds of crime given that the officer has been earning sh 21,000 from 2014 to June 2022 but has, over the years, amassed immense wealth.

“EACC has secured court orders freezing 9 prime properties and 11 motor vehicles belonging to Michael Ajwang, City Hall Procurement Officer believed to have received over KES.40M in bribes from tender deals since 2014. Total salary for the period is 2.1M,” the anti graft body said.

The hearing of the case was set for September 22, 2022.

The Commission further urged public officials to desist from abusing public trust and engaging in corrupt conduct, saying this causes great pain and suffering to citizens.

“Everyone should live within their means,” EACC stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

EACC warns Kenyans of fake integrity clearance certificates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cautioned Kenyans against fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance certificates, at a fee. The...

3 days ago

Kenya

EACC seeks to have new State Officers commit to integrity Code

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is liaising with the judiciary and committees involved in the swearing-in process to...

1 week ago

CITY HALL

Nairobi Governor-Elect pledges transformation in meeting with city MCAs

Sakaja said that his administration will work for all the people of Nairobi, regardless of political affiliations while committing to reach out to all...

August 17, 2022

Fifth Estate

Voters should prove IEBC wrong by shunning corrupt candidates

By Alex Rienye The decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear several candidates to vie for various elective positions, in...

August 5, 2022

Kenya

EACC recovers Sh430mn public land after court order

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered grabbed public land valued at Sh430 million after the Environment and...

July 29, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC probes Sh100mn wealth held by a rural road agency’s accountant

The EACC said Saturday that it was investigating 13 properties owned by Esther Wanjiru Chege suspected to be proceeds of graft.

July 23, 2022

Kenya

EACC to recover salaries earned by Public Officials with fake academic papers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is pursuing a recovery of salaries earned by public officials with...

July 12, 2022

County News

You abandoned Nairobians when they needed you most: Sakaja to Igathe

Sakaja insisted that Igathe's resignation as Deputy Governor under former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was a clear indication he was not cut out for...

July 11, 2022