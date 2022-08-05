Connect with us

DPP Noordin Haji/CFM/FILE

August Elections

DPP Haji orders probe on alleged transfer of voters by IEBC officials

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to conduct investigations on the alleged transfer of voters by Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) officials.

In a letter to EACC boss Twalib Mbarak dated August 4, Haji linked five employees of the electoral body to the illegal and irregular registration and transfer of voters to Eldas Constituency in Wajir County and the Balambala Constituency in Garissa County.

The officers were implicated in the illegal registrations following preliminary investigations conducted by IEBC, and the file was forwarded to the DPP 
by the Commission’s CEO Marjan Hussein.

“I hereby request you to institute comprehensive investigations into the said allegations and thereafter submit the resultant investigation file for perusal and further directions,” Haji directed.

The officials have since been identified as; Adan Salah (former ICT Officer for Wajir now in Garissa), Issack Muhumed (from Returning Officer for Eldas now in Ijara), Abdullahi Musa Mohammed (from RO for Balambala now in Wajir North).

The others were Mohammed Maow Abdi (former Deputy RO for Balambala) and Ali Noor Hussein (RO for Balambala Constituency).

“The alleged registration and transfers of voters to Eldas Constituency in Wajir County and the Balambala Constituency in Garissa County by the aforementioned IEBC staff is contrary to Sections 3 and 6 of the Election Offences Act, 2016. 1,” DPP said.

IEBC launched investigations into the alleged illegal transfer of voters in the country in May after Deputy President William Ruto raised complaints that voters had been transferred from his strongholds.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebuati during a joint media interview in July acknowledged that some voters had been illegally transfered, but clarified that there were few cases contrary to DP’s claims that one million voters were affected.

