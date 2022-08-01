Connect with us

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party presidential candidate William Ruto campaigns in Eldama Ravine on August 1, 2022.

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto welcomes Uhuru’s pledge to hand over power peacefully

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- Deputy President William Ruto who is seeking to succeed his boss in next week’s election has welcome his assurance to hand over power peacefully to whoever wins.

Speaking in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County on Monday, Ruto who is vying under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party says it is democratic for a retiring president to accept the will of the people, hand over power and retire honorably.  

“He (Kenyatta) had earlier said that he will never hand over to Ruto, but I see he has warmed up to the idea that anyone can succeed him. He said he will hand over to whoever will be chosen by Kenyans. That is a great move. Now that’s a good and a democratic position,” said Ruto who is competing with three other candidates, among them Kenyatta’s choice–Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja.

Ruto however, wondered why President Kenyatta decided to endorse his former political nemesis and Azimio La Umoja Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and not one of those who supported him in 2013 and 2017.

“President Kenyatta has advised people to vote for our competitors but honesty we cannot allow him (Raila Odinga) to be our president. President Kenyatta is our friend but on this one, he is very wrong. Even if he did not want me to succeed him, he should have supported of the 10 million people who supported when he needed us,” DP Ruto said.

On Sunday, President Kenyatta dismissed Ruto’s sensational claim that he could harm him or any of his family.

“There is no need for insults, everybody including myself has the freedom of electing anybody they want, the decision lies with Kenyans there is no need for talking about other leaders,” Kenyatta said, “but those claims that I could harm him or any other leader is far fetched. because they have insulted me for three years and I have never harmed them.”

