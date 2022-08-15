DP Ruto at Bomas for announcement of Presidential poll winner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at the Bomas of Kenya where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to announce the winner of the Presidential race.
Ruto had earlier hosted his Kenya Kwanza Principlals for breakfast as
they awaited the presidential results.
PICTURE STORY: Ruto prepares to go to Bomas for Presidential results announcement
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is expected to declare the winner anytime
from now.
Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah and Agano’s David Mwaure arrived
at the Bomas of Kenya Cultural Centre ahead of the official declaration of
results.
The announcement will be made in the presence of all presidential candidates, their agents and leaders allied to their parties.
Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua through her twitter account had said she is ready for Bomas but she is yet to arrive.
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has also not arrived.