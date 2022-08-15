DP Ruto at Bomas for announcement of Presidential poll winner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at the Bomas of Kenya where the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to announce the winner of the Presidential race.

Ruto had earlier hosted his Kenya Kwanza Principlals for breakfast as

they awaited the presidential results.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is expected to declare the winner anytime

from now.

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah and Agano’s David Mwaure arrived

at the Bomas of Kenya Cultural Centre ahead of the official declaration of

results.

The announcement will be made in the presence of all presidential candidates, their agents and leaders allied to their parties.

Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua through her twitter account had said she is ready for Bomas but she is yet to arrive.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has also not arrived.