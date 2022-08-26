Connect with us

President Elect William Ruto during a Kenya Kwanza meeting. /COURTESY

Download Ruto’s response to Raila petition here

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

Here is President-Elect William Ruto’s response to a petition filed by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to challenge his victory following the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

WSRs-Response-to-Railas-Petition-1Download
