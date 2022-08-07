Connect with us

President Kenyatta during a working tour of Central region. /PSCU

August Elections

Do not make the mistake of voting in Ruto, President Kenyatta tells Kenyans

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday held a marathon tour of Nyeri and Murang’a Counties in Mt kenya region with a clear message to the electorate “not to make the mistake of electing my deputy, William Ruto.”

Speaking to the electorate in the local dialect, President Kenyatta was categorical to the people that Ruto is not a trustworthy leader and cannot be entrusted with the nation’s future.

“I want to urge you that do not be cheated by Ruto’s eloquence. I have worked with him and has found that he is a person who is untrustworthy and of bad temper he is not thus fit to lead this nation, ” he stated.

Giving an analogy of a person who goes to bath in a river, but a mad man picks his clothes and instead of being patient he goes chasing after the mad man, the head of State said that Ruto driven by his selfish needs abandoned him thus leaving him no choice but to seek Raila Odinga’s assistance.

“When I realized that Ruto is not a trustworthy person, I went for Odinga and since then, this country has been peaceful. That is why I am asking you to elect Odinga and Karua am driven by need for peaceful and prosperous nation, ” he stated.

He said that his deputy was worried by Odinga’s entry thus the reason why he put the country in a campaign mood which should not have been the case.

“When I said “kumi kwangu kumi Kwa William ” I did not say this for my sake but for the nation the reason why I reneged on my commitment was due to the realization that Ruto’s presidency would be a setback to this nation” he stated.

During the tour that saw him officially open roads, markets and hospitals, President Kenyatta urged locals to elect Azimio candidates to ensure the incoming government is strong.

He took the opportunity to bid farewell to residents who have religiously voted for him three times and told them he will always be near them politically.

Comments
