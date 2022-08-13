Do not be distracted by activities of perennial promoters of disorder – Mudavadi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Amani National Congress Party (ANC) leader and Kenya Kwanza Principal Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to maintain calm and exercise patience as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to tally the results.

Mudavadi said Saturday in a statement that Kenyans should remain peaceful until the Wafula Chebukati-led Commission declares the presidential results.

“We should not be distracted by the activities of perennial promoters of disorder. Let’s maintain peace, protect the integrity of our vote and defend the constitution,” Mudavadi said in a Twitter post.

His statement comes as Kenyans await the presidential results with bated breath hoping for a win by their preferred candidate.

Mudavadi’s sentiments was echoed by Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua who assured the Kenya Kwanza supporters of election victory.

Gachagua who issued a statement a few hours after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance convened a meeting with the newly elected leaders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, asked the Kenya Kwanza fraternity not to waste their energy on their competitors’ sideshows.

“All is well, relax good people. Don’t be drawn into sideshows. We have no time for their usual drama. Our business right now is verification of form 34A and 34B at the national tallying center,” he said.

Gachagua accused the Azimio agents of delaying the verification exercise at the same time lauding those from Kenya Kwanza for maintaining calm.

He added that if the electoral agency addresses such delays, the presidential winner would be declared Sunday.

“If the pace is maintained and they are restrained from causing further unnecessary delays the winner of the presidential vote should be announced before the end of tomorrow, Sunday,” he added.

He advised anyone who doubts the Kenya Kwanza lead to visit the IEBC portal and find out who the winning candidate is.

“You are encouraged to visit the IEBC portal and with a simple calculator, add the numbers to know the winner such that the announcement by the National Returning officer will be a mere formality,” he said.

Earlier, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka expressed confidence in Raila Odinga’s win in the Presidential race as the country enters day 4 of tallying asking their supporters to ready themselves for victory.