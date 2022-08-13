Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Speaking during a joint rally to popularize the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the city. /FILE//Musalia Mudavadi Press

August Elections

Do not be distracted by activities of perennial promoters of disorder – Mudavadi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Amani National Congress Party (ANC) leader and Kenya Kwanza Principal Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to maintain calm and exercise patience as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) continues to tally the results.

Mudavadi said Saturday in a statement that Kenyans should remain peaceful until the Wafula Chebukati-led Commission declares the presidential results.

“We should not be distracted by the activities of perennial promoters of disorder. Let’s maintain peace, protect the integrity of our vote and defend the constitution,” Mudavadi said in a Twitter post.

His statement comes as Kenyans await the presidential results with bated breath hoping for a win by their preferred candidate.

Mudavadi’s sentiments was echoed by Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua who assured the Kenya Kwanza supporters of election victory.

Gachagua who issued a statement a few hours after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance convened a meeting with the newly elected leaders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, asked the Kenya Kwanza fraternity not to waste their energy on their competitors’ sideshows.

“All is well, relax good people. Don’t be drawn into sideshows. We have no time for their usual drama. Our business right now is verification of form 34A and 34B at the national tallying center,” he said.

Gachagua accused the Azimio agents of delaying the verification exercise at the same time lauding those from Kenya Kwanza for maintaining calm.

He added that if the electoral agency addresses such delays, the presidential winner would be declared Sunday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If the pace is maintained and they are restrained from causing further unnecessary delays the winner of the presidential vote should be announced before the end of tomorrow, Sunday,” he added.

He advised anyone who doubts the Kenya Kwanza lead to visit the IEBC portal and find out who the winning candidate is.

“You are encouraged to visit the IEBC portal and with a simple calculator, add the numbers to know the winner such that the announcement by the National Returning officer will be a mere formality,” he said.

Earlier, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka expressed confidence in Raila Odinga’s win in the Presidential race as the country enters day 4 of tallying asking their supporters to ready themselves for victory.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

IEBC limits access to Bomas Tallying Centre as it announces enhanced measures

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced enhanced measures at the Bomas of Kenya during the verification...

8 mins ago

August Elections

Mutula Kilonzo wins Makueni governor seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Senator Mutula Kilonzo has emerged the winner in the Makueni Gubernatorial race after garnering 214,088 votes on a wiper...

20 mins ago

August Elections

Raila slightly ahead in presidential race: early results

NAIROBI, Aug 13 – Kenya’s one-time opposition leader Raila Odinga is slightly ahead in the race for the presidency against the incumbent Deputy President...

27 mins ago

August Elections

Gachagua blames Azimio agents for slowing tallying at Bomas

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has assured Kenya Kwanza supporters of a win in the recently...

32 mins ago

August Elections

Kenya’s ‘mama mboga’ pinning their hopes on the future president

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Behind her makeshift stall in the Kenyan town of Eldoret, just a blue plastic sheet on the ground strewn...

54 mins ago

August Elections

There is no way the tally can be against us – Martha Karua (VIDEO)

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto congratulates UDA election winners

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has lauded all the aspirants who secured victory in the just...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kalonzo: Nobody should have conceded in Central Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, August 13- Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Principal Kalonzo Musyoka now says that no candidate from the Mt Kenya Region should have...

2 hours ago