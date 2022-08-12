Didimus Barasa surrenders to police in Bungoma for murder probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — Kimilili Member of Parliament-Elect Didimus Barasa has surrendered to police after three days on the run following the fatal shooting of his opponent’s aide Tuesday.

Western Regional Police Commander Peris Muthoni told Capital News that Barasa turned himself in around 10:30am on Friday at the Bungoma Police Stations.

“We have found him. We are recording the statements now and after that prepare to take him to court on Monday,” she said.

She said the lawmaker will be presented in court on Monday without specifying the court the Kimilili MP will be arraigned before.

His surrender came a few hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations directed Barasa to surrender to the nearest police station within the next six hours.

The DCI said Thursday that it had dispatched a specialized team of detectives drawn from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Homicide Department to augment the teams already on the ground looking for the suspect.

“Hon Barasa is wanted for the cold-blooded murder of Brian, whom he shot on the forehead killing him on the spot, on Tuesday, August 8, at Chebukwabi in Kimilili, Bungoma county,” the DCI said in a statement.

The agency warned that stern action will be taken against any persona found to be harboring the Kimilili MP.

On Wednesday, police said they were yet to close in on the legislator who went into hiding after the incident.

Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli said the Kimilili lawmaker did not pick up their calls and later switched off his phone.

According to a police report, the incident occurred when Brian Khaemba, who was seeking to unseat the legislator, went to the Chebukwabi polling station at around 6pm to witness the counting of the votes.

“We tried to call him several times, but his phone went unanswered, and he later switched it off. I can confirm that we have not arrested MP Barasa,” stated Kooli.

The police report went on to state that “Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba’s aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled.”

It indicated that the aide was rushed to the Kimilili Sub-County hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.