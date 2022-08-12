Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa /FILE

2022 ELECTIONS

Didimus Barasa surrenders to police in Bungoma for murder probe

Western Regional Police Commander Peris Muthoni told Capital News that Barasa turned himself in around 10:30am on Friday at the Bungoma Police Stations.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — Kimilili Member of Parliament-Elect Didimus Barasa has surrendered to police after three days on the run following the fatal shooting of his opponent’s aide Tuesday.

Western Regional Police Commander Peris Muthoni told Capital News that Barasa turned himself in around 10:30am on Friday at the Bungoma Police Stations.

“We have found him. We are recording the statements now and after that prepare to take him to court on Monday,” she said.

She said the lawmaker will be presented in court on Monday without specifying the court the Kimilili MP will be arraigned before.

His surrender came a few hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations directed Barasa to surrender to the nearest police station within the next six hours.

The DCI said Thursday that it had dispatched a specialized team of detectives drawn from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and the Homicide Department to augment the teams already on the ground looking for the suspect.

“Hon Barasa is wanted for the cold-blooded murder of Brian, whom he shot on the forehead killing him on the spot, on Tuesday, August 8, at Chebukwabi in Kimilili, Bungoma county,” the DCI said in a statement.

The agency warned that stern action will be taken against any persona found to be harboring the Kimilili MP.

On Wednesday, police said they were yet to close in on the legislator who went into hiding after the incident.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bungoma Police Commander Francis Kooli said the Kimilili lawmaker did not pick up their calls and later switched off his phone.

According to a police report, the incident occurred when Brian Khaemba, who was seeking to unseat the legislator, went to the Chebukwabi polling station at around 6pm to witness the counting of the votes.

“We tried to call him several times, but his phone went unanswered, and he later switched it off. I can confirm that we have not arrested MP Barasa,” stated Kooli.

The police report went on to state that “Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba’s aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled.”

It indicated that the aide was rushed to the Kimilili Sub-County hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Jubilee’s Adan Daud wins Wajir East MP seat with 8,915 votes

The MP-Elect was closely followed by Issack Ismail (ODM) who managed 7,016 votes.

36 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Chebukati warns candidates against declaring themselves winner

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – The Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned top presidential candidates against declaring themselves winner...

5 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC starts relaying verified presidential results from constituencies

NAIROBI, Kenya August 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) started streaming verified presidential results late Thursday as it races against time to...

16 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Deputy Presiding officer arrested for marking ballot in favor of his candidate while aiding voter

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 11 – Police in Kitale have detained a Deputy Presiding Officer, after he was allegedly found marking ballot papers meant for...

19 hours ago

August Elections

MP Didmus Barasa retains Kimilili seat amid shooting allegations

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 11 – Kimili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa who is on the run after allegedly shooting his opponent’s aide dead Tuesday...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

5 things to know about Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Kenya is an East African political and economic powerhouse, renowned for its wildlife and stunning tropical beaches. It has become...

1 day ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya waits eagerly for results of close-fought vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Kenyans on Wednesday were waiting for the results of the country’s presidential election after a largely peaceful poll, with...

2 days ago

August Elections

MP Didmus Barasa flees, switches off phone after shooting incident

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 10-Police say they are yet to arrest Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa who is on the run after he allegedly...

2 days ago