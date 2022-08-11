Connect with us

Ballot boxes at KICC. /MOSES MUOKI

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Deputy Presiding officer arrested for marking ballot in favor of his candidate while aiding voter

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 11 – Police in Kitale have detained a Deputy Presiding Officer, after he was allegedly found marking ballot papers meant for a particular gubernatorial candidate, for his own candidate.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said Thursday that the suspect identified as Stephen Cheruiyot marked the ballot papers in favour of his preferred candidate against the will of the voter whom he was assisting to vote.

The suspect was a poll official at Nyakinyua Primary School Polling Station, Kitale.

“ODPP is awaiting the completion of investigations by the police before making the decision to charge,” the ODDP said.

Elsewhere, a Presiding Officer appeared before a Narok court on allegations of swapping results.

The ODPP said that it is following up on the matter after the court granted police time to complete investigations against, John Kepue, who was in charge of the Oloirua Primary School Polling Station.

Two days after Kenyans participated in the countrywide general election, several poll officials including police have been apprehended over different electoral offences.

On Wednesday, authorities apprehended a Presiding officer in Mombasa and his deputy for allegedly refusing to count votes in Kisauni Constituency.

A police report stated that the two, Nicholas Motatiro and Sawia Kirunda will be charged with willfully refusing to count ballot papers at the polling station.

“They will be charged with willfully rejecting or refusing to count any ballot paper which they knew or had reasonable cause to believe such a person was entitled to vote which is an offense under the election Act of 2016,” reads the police report.

