Defiant Justina says she will not honor Roots Party Summons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Roots Party of Kenya deputy presidential candidate Justina Wamae says she will not honour a disciplinary hearing over breaching party structures in making commentaries that affect the party’s reputation.

Wamae said she will not respond to the allegations she termed as non-existent and imagined.

“I will not respond to pettiness. But on the non-existent accommodation and car you imagined you assisted me with, you can withdraw in your dreams. It is your party. Do what you deem fit. I will soldier on,” she stated on her twitter account.

The party’s legal director Washika Wachira accused Wamae of making contradictory and malicious statements about the party on both mainstream and social media contrary to the party communications structures.

In the statement made public by the Roots Party leader, Wajackoyah accused Wamae of gross misconduct in the just concluded General Election.

Wajackoyah further revealed that Wamae had blocked him and other party officials from direct communication with her.

The party further accused Wamae of associating herself with their opponents, and advocating for their ideologies.

In the demand letter, Wamae is expected to present herself at the party headquarters in Karen, on Friday this week.