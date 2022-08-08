Connect with us

August Elections

DCI urges Moses Kuria to report to any police station over vote-rigging claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria to report to a police station near him over vote rigging claims he made.

In a series of posts on his official Facebook page, the legislator insinuated that plans were underway to aid in rigging tomorrow’s elections in Nakuru county.

“The directorate is urging the legislator to urgently report to any police station close to him, to help with investigations for appropriate and immediate action. A formal statement will go a long way in giving leads for quick action,” the DCI stated.

The Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party leader first alleged that there was a plan to collect Identification Cards from Kazi Mtaani recruits in Nakuru and all over the country as they had been called to report to work and would be paid if they surrendered their ID cards.

He urged them to stand their ground and refuse to give in to the ill motives and demands of the chiefs and that he would buy them lunch in exchange.

He further called on residents of Nakuru and the public at large to monitor trucks that were coming from state lodge as he alleged they were the ones aiding in shipping premarked ballot papers.

“Top alert! 40 trucks with marked ballot papers will leave State Lodge Nakuru to various destinations in the next 20 minutes. Media, public please stop them. Most of them have GK registration numbers,” alleged Kuria on his Facebook page.

His allegations come a few hours to the general election where Kenyans are expected to elect the president, governors, senators, woman representatives, members of parliament and members of the county assembly.

