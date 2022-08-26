Connect with us

DCI recommends forensic audit on IEBC network system to see if it was infiltrated

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recommended an urgent forensic audit on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) network system to substantiate whether the system was infiltrated.

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit Director Joseph Kolum stated that a forensic audit on the exhibits in possession of the three Venezuelans arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) had substantial IEBC data and election system. 

The three had been suspected of carrying election material and were released after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said they worked for one of their suppliers.

“It was established that the confiscated exhibits had substantial information held in the IEBC systems are in full control of foreigner’s employees of M/S Smartmatic International Holdings B.V. and Seamless Limited who have been contracted by IEBC,” he stated.

The report came days after prayers in the petition filed by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya sought to have the DCI file a report on the forensic analysis and examination of the laptop(s) in possession of the Venezuelan nationals.

The DCI report singled out exhibits which include IPhone 13 max pro and laptop which Kolum revealed were unlike any other ordinary devices as they were highly encrypted.

The forensic audit also established that the flash disks had IEBC data related to what was recovered from the Laptop and ITB external hard disc.

“It was established that the laptop and 1TB external disc was found with IEBC database schematic diagram, IEBC network diagram, IEBC KIEMS kit, IEBC KIEMS kit deployment list, user name and passwords, Local IP address configurations and Virtual private network (VPN) settings,” the Anti-terrorism police unit stated.

One of three arrested Venezuelan nation Jose Gregorio Camargo Castellano was found to indeed be one of the IEBC system administrators.

“He was in a position to remotely access the entire IEBC data and has capacity to add, delete, edit or manipulate in any manner the entire IEBC system,” the DCI noted.

The IEBC election system administrative rights have been established to have twenty one individuals with administrative rights of which nineteen are foreigners and only 2 Kenyans have access.

Azimio had sought an order to summon DCI boss George Kinoti, to produce statements, photographs, reports, equipment, laptops, phones and other gadgets, and any other material related to the conduct of the elections and found in possession of three Venezuelan citizens arrested at JKIA last month.

In the wide-ranging petition, Raila Odinga and Martha Karua further wanted Kinoti summoned and directed to produce laptop(s) allegedly retrieved and seized from one Koech Geofrey Kipngosos, an agent of UDA.

