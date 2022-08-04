Connect with us

Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

criime

DCI detectives rescue High School student from FGM procedure in Narok

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Thursday rescued a High School student from undergoing a Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) procedure in Narok.

According to the investigative agency, the Form two student learnt of a plan by her parents to force her to undergo the procedure.

The DCI stated that following this “thegirl immediately called and alerted her school head girl about the evil plans hatched by her parents. Immediately, the head girl contacted our detectives through the anonymous hotline and a team was dispatched to Narok for the minor’s rescue.”  

The agency stated that the girl is in a safe house to accommodate her as her parents have since been arrested.

“We thank the head girl of the school who went beyond the call of her duty, by reaching out to our officers to rescue her school mate from the retrogressive act,” the DCI stated.

