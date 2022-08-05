CS Munya opens Sh140mn Sori Landing Site in Migori

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIGORI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Hon. Peter Munya has officially opened the newly built Sori Landing Site in Nyakite Sub County -Migori.



The facility which was built at a cost of Sh140 million will act as a landing bay where fishermen will be received, stored and process their fish.



The CS noted that the facility will benefit the fish community in the county and along the lake region in terms of value addition. Munya however, called upon the Beach Management Units (BMU) to ensure that they put the facility to good use and utilized it properly to reap its use.



Munya said that the government will put up more facilities along the lake region to ensure that the fish community fully benefits from the venture. He added that the high fish licenses that the county was imposing on the fishermen were very exploitive.



“6,000 license fee is not only exploitive but unjust to our society that is trying to make a living from this hard economic time,” said Munya.



The CS promised the fish community that once’s elections are done they will review and wave the levies to ensure they fully reap from the venture. He urged the fishing Community of Migori to utilize the lake to ripe from the golden opportunity that God gave them.



On the issue of the election, Munya called upon the resident to vote wisely to ensure that the Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wins the August Election in order to realise a better tomorrow.



Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and the Blue Economy Dr. Francis Owino acknowledged that the new landing sites of Sori in Migori and K’ Otieno in Siaya will ensure that the fish community along Lake Victoria add value to their fish product. He said that the remaining sites along the lake region will also be developed to ensure that the fishing community reap from their venture. Dr. Owino added that the vision for the lake region is to ensure that the fishing community benefit from their fishing livelihoods.



Area Member of Parliament Tom Odege pointed out that the new facility will be a game changer for the local fishing community. He also urged both the county and national governments to build a similar facility in Muhuru bay to open up the fish market in the larger Migori and its neighboring counties.



He said that the county government and the fishing community in Migori were not working coherently and stressed that it was important to find a solution for the betterment of the fishing community.



Azimio Activist Kamau Muhia who accompanied Hon. Munya emphasized that it was important for the Nyanza region to turn out and vote to ensure that the former Prime minister wins the August 9 elections. Muhia noted that it was only Raila who can bring real change and steer the country economically.