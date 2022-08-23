Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MILIMANI LAW COURTS. /CFM

Kenya

Court stops HELB from imposing exorbitant Fines

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The High Court has barred the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) from imposing interest, penalties or fines that exceed the principal amount of the loan one owes the agency.

Following a petition filed by Anne J. Mugure, Davis Nguthu and Wangui Wachira, justice Alfred Mabeya termed the move unconstitutional.

The three argued that HELB was charging exorbitant interest penalties which often grew beyond double the principal amounts owed thereby making repayment of the loan a tall order for them.

The petitioners had taken a HELB loan on diverse dates to support their undergraduate studies but the hefty interest and penalties the loan had accumulated made repayment difficult.

Anne, who is a youth living with a disability had borrowed the agency a loan of Sh 82,980 in July 2004 and as of July 2016, the loan had accumulated to Sh540,464.

Davis Nguthu, the second petitioner, had taken a loan of Sh146,090 in July 2016 and as of March 2021, he owed the loaner Sh335,207.

For Wangui Wachira, the Sh135,000 loan that she took from HELB in July 2016 stood at Sh336,573 as of February 2021.

“It was therefore contended that the debts had doubled the principal amounts. That the interest rates and penalties were exorbitant and contravened the beneficiaries’ socioeconomic rights as enshrined in the Constitution and made it difficult for them to repay the loans,” stated Judge Mabeya.

He further noted that the board denied issuing clearance certificates to loanees who couldn’t service their loans because of the hefty interest and penalties thus denying them employment both in the public and private sector yet the youth are considered vulnerable pursuant to Article 55 of the Constitution.

“ A declaration hereby issues against the respondent that by imposing interest amounts and penalties or fines that exceed the principal amount, the respondent is in contravention of Article 43 (1) (e) and (f) and Article 27 of the Constitution of Kenya,” ruled Judge Mabeya.

He further declared section 15(2) of the HELB Act unconstitutional to the extent that the interest rates and fines exceed the principal amount advanced.

In November 2019, HELB threatened to publish the names and photos of loan defaulters in newspapers, a move the body used to encourage loan defaulters to pay their loans.

In March 2022, the body announced a  100 per cent Covid-19 penalty waiver dubbed #KamilishaMalipoYaHELB to encourage loanees to repay their loans after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Raila’s prayers to the Supreme Court, will he win?

Here are the prayers sought in the Supreme Court petition by Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua....

12 mins ago

August Elections

Reuben Kigame wants presidential election results nullified in Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Gospel musician who wanted to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election has also filed a petition...

12 hours ago

Top stories

PDF: Reuben Kigame’s Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22- Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to block Raila Odinga’s...

15 hours ago

Kenya

We have enough evidence, we won the election – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country’s top court Monday, challenging the outcome of...

16 hours ago

World

Kenya’s Odinga mounts court challenge to presidential poll result

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country’s top court Monday, challenging the outcome of...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s history of disputed elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a court petition on Monday disputing the result of the August 9...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria files petition to bar Raila suit over Bomas chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria has filed a petition seeking to bar Raila Odinga’s suit seeking to nullify...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Raila petition: This is a do or die battle

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja – One Keya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has described the petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s...

18 hours ago