Court allows govt to take over 410 acres of land from KU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Lands and Environment Court has dismissed a suit by the Law Society of Kenya seeking to stop the government from taking over 410 acres of Kenyatta University land.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Oscar Angote, the court stated that there was no ill intention by the government in its plans to take over the parcel of land and thus it cannot be stopped.

“Having analyzed the purposes for which the parcels of land in issue are supposed to be utilized for as captured by the 2nd Respondent (the Council of Kenyatta University), and in view of the public purposes that the said land, prima facie, will be used for, and the justification given by the Council of Kenyatta University in its meeting held on 15th July, 2022, it is my finding that the Petitioner has not established a prima facie case with chances success,” Angote ruled.

In its suit, LSK had argued that the government through the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua had overstepped and had no authority to initiate or carry out activities for compulsory acquisition of public land.

The Kenyatta University land tussle has been going on for months and was only brought to the public eye by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks while on a visit to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

Kenyatta University said it already had plans for developing its 1,000 acres of land while the government argued that it had plans to sub-divide 410 of those 1,000 acres for profitable purposes which include setting up international health facilities.