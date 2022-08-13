Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire. /FACEBOOK.

2022 ELECTIONS

County Queens: Mbarire wins Embu Governor race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Cecily Mbarire has joined the growing list of female governors elected in Tuesday’s General Election.

Mbarire was declared the Governor of Embu County after she garnered 108,610 votes against her closest rival Lenny Kivuti who managed 105,346.

Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani also won the country’s gubernatorial race making her the first woman to told the position in the coastal region.

Achani, who run on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket defeated Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Hamadi Boga who came in second with 53,972 in a closely fought race.

Achani bags Kwale governorship becoming first female county chief at the coast

Meru, Nakuru, Homa Bay and Machakos Counties will go down in Kenya’s history as the first counties to have elected women as their governors.

In Meru, Independent candidate Kawira Mwangaza floored incumbent Kiraitu Murungi.

In Homa Bay County, Gladys Wanga is the new Governor after defeating former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

In Nakuru County, Susan Kihika won the gubernatorial race under the United Democratic Alliance ticket, trouncing current governor Lee Kinyanjui of the Jubilee party.

In Machakos County, Wavinya Ndeti won the gubernatorial seat respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila, Karua hold inaugural Azimo elected leaders conference

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13- Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya coalition party was expected to hold an inaugural conference for its elected members on Saturday...

13 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC speeds up validation of constituency tallies after taming disruptions

The Commission scaled up verification desks at the Bomas of Kenya – the Commission's national tallying center -- from five to twelve.

7 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Achani bags Kwale governorship becoming first female county chief at the coast

Also in the race against Achani who has served as Deputy Governor for two five-year terms under Governor Salim Mvurya was former Kenya Ports...

9 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Embakasi East Returning Officer reported missing

Chebukati said Musyoka had been picked up by his bodyguard in the morning and reported to work at the Aviation School but later went...

10 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Gladys Shollei stirs commotion at Bomas prompting scuffle with Azimio leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya August 12 – A shouting match ensued between party agents of the two leading presidential contenders – Raila Odinga (Azimio) and William...

11 hours ago

August Elections

Simba Arati wins Kisii Governor seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Simba Arati has been declared the winner in the Kisii County Governor’s race after defeating his rivals and political...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Court allows govt to take over 410 acres of land from KU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Lands and Environment Court has dismissed a suit by the Law Society of Kenya seeking to stop the government...

13 hours ago

August Elections

Nathif Jama elected new Garissa Governor

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 12- Nathif Jama has been elected as the new Garissa Governor after garnering 69,342 votes in the county’s top seat. Jama...

14 hours ago