Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Commissioner Abdi Guliye. /CFM NEWS

August Elections

Conduct tallying in your own centres not Bomas, IEBC tells presidential agents

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed presidential agents to conduct tallying in their own centers to avoid occasioning delays in the verification process at the national tallying centre.

The poll agency has commenced verification of results of Form 34A tallied at the polling stations and Form 34B which is a collation of results from all the polling stations in a constituency.

“Presidential agents should not come here to do a tally here or countercheck and do entry on their results. If that is to happen one Returning officer will take more than three hours and we don’t have that time,” commissioner Abdi Guliye stated.

The commission noted there is need to expedite the process given the timelines before them as they are expected to conclude the verification process across the 290 constituency within 7 days timeline.

As at 1.00pm, only one returning officer from Webuye East constituency had physically presented Form 34A from the polling stations in the constituency alongside the Form 34B.

“You can use the public portal to download the forms. What you are getting here is preliminary information once you are given the form 34B as they arrive. We don’t want to make this process so laborious,” Guliye stated.

The commission has set up five stations to conduct verifications of the results from the returning officers as the results are trickling in.

The process involves checking that what has been uploaded in the KIEMS portal correlates with the original Form 34A and Form 34B.

“Since we can’t alter results from the Form 34A.The desks will generate an error report which will presented alongside the original copies to the Supreme Court,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Only 89 polling stations haven’t electronically uploaded their Form 34A in the public web portal.

Currently,46,166 out 46,229 form 34A have been uploaded by the presiding officers in the polling stations.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Elections should not cause unease and uncertainty

By Tobias Alando  Any nation’s development heavily relies on the leaders elected by the citizenry. Leadership plays a key role in sustainable economic growth as...

1 hour ago

August Elections

IEBC begins validation of Form 34B returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has began the validation of Form 34B returns against Forms 34A. According...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Returning officers to start delivering Form 34B at the Bomas of Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Returning officers across the country are today expected to start streaming in at the national tallying center at Bomas...

3 hours ago

August Elections

SportPesa CEO Karauri clinches Kasarani MP seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – SportPesa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Karauri has won the Kasarani Parliamentary seat after garnering 32,406 votes. His closest...

5 hours ago

Top stories

UN Sec Gen Guterres lauds Kenya’s peaceful election

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has lauded Kenya for conducting a peaceful election. In a statement, Guterres said Kenyan authorities...

8 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

5 things to know about Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Kenya is an East African political and economic powerhouse, renowned for its wildlife and stunning tropical beaches. It has become...

8 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC yet to begin verifying presidential results as Kenya remains on edge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was on Wednesday yet to begin the verification exercise of votes cast in...

14 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya waits eagerly for results of close-fought vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Kenyans on Wednesday were waiting for the results of the country’s presidential election after a largely peaceful poll, with...

16 hours ago