Conduct tallying in your own centres not Bomas, IEBC tells presidential agents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed presidential agents to conduct tallying in their own centers to avoid occasioning delays in the verification process at the national tallying centre.

The poll agency has commenced verification of results of Form 34A tallied at the polling stations and Form 34B which is a collation of results from all the polling stations in a constituency.

“Presidential agents should not come here to do a tally here or countercheck and do entry on their results. If that is to happen one Returning officer will take more than three hours and we don’t have that time,” commissioner Abdi Guliye stated.

The commission noted there is need to expedite the process given the timelines before them as they are expected to conclude the verification process across the 290 constituency within 7 days timeline.

As at 1.00pm, only one returning officer from Webuye East constituency had physically presented Form 34A from the polling stations in the constituency alongside the Form 34B.

“You can use the public portal to download the forms. What you are getting here is preliminary information once you are given the form 34B as they arrive. We don’t want to make this process so laborious,” Guliye stated.

The commission has set up five stations to conduct verifications of the results from the returning officers as the results are trickling in.

The process involves checking that what has been uploaded in the KIEMS portal correlates with the original Form 34A and Form 34B.

“Since we can’t alter results from the Form 34A.The desks will generate an error report which will presented alongside the original copies to the Supreme Court,” he stated.

Only 89 polling stations haven’t electronically uploaded their Form 34A in the public web portal.

Currently,46,166 out 46,229 form 34A have been uploaded by the presiding officers in the polling stations.