Communicating with the world via Chinese animation

This year’s Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) coincides with the summer vacation for young students in China, during which parents are happy to learn that their children can be educated on such topics as archaeological discoveries in a fun way, along with the rise of domestic animation.



One of these summer hits is “Crazy Kwai Boo: Sanxingdui Spirited Away,” which has already netted over 12 million yuan ($1.78 million) in domestic box office takings. The film is the first feature-length animation based on the famous Sanxingdui ruins and cultural relics in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.



In an exclusive interview with CGTN, director Wang Yunfei recalled the motivation behind the animation. “I was amazed at the sight of the cultural relics at the Sanxingdui Museum during my first visit there in 2016,” he said. “And I think it’s almost impossible for people nowadays to create works of art at that level. It pushed me to make up my mind to create an animation centered on a thrilling journey of discovery.”

Wang shared his excitement now that the film is showing in cinemas. “I heard that several kids expressed their wish to travel to those spots covered in the movie, including the Sanxingdui Museum, and they also wanted to enjoy the delicious hotpot, an iconic must-try food delicacy of Chengdu,” he said.

Veteran animation director Wang Yunfei photographs his discoveries, including cultural relics, as shown in this photo taken during a visit to the Sanxingdui Museum, southwest China Sichuan Province, 2016. /CGTN

Wang also explained how he applied advanced animation technology to bring to life a scene by famous Chinese painter Huang Yongyu, offering audiences a more immersive experience as they travel down the Tuojiang River in central China’s Hunan Province.



In 2002, Wang founded the Beijing-based company “Its Cartoon” based on his optimistic outlook that the animation industry would experience robust progress. “Even now, I still think that’s true,” he said.



The director previously served as a jury member for the animation section of some film festivals in China. Many of his productions have pocketed domestic and international awards.



For years, Wang and his team have been moving to make good-quality animations based on traditional Chinese culture.



“Communicating with the rest of the world via the language of Chinese animation is my goal, for which I’m working hard to realize,” he said.