Civil Society Organisations want govt to halt development on contested KU land

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Civil Society Organizations now want the government to halt any developments and sub-divisions on the Kenyatta University lands, pending the determination of a petition filed on the matter.

The civil societies represented included Kenya Human Rights Commission, Katiba Institute, Mazingira Institute and Kenya Lands Alliance.

The Director Kenya Lands Alliance Faith Alumba on Thursday questioned why the government is in a hurry to develop the conflicted parcel instead of awaiting the matter to be resolved by the court.

She also asked why the National Lands Commission (NLC) has been silent on the matter despite having been mandated with compulsory acquisition of public land.

“The civil society is greatly appalled by this culture of impunity which continues to suppress and undermine the rule of law and we hereby demand that the government ceases any plans on the land because why the hurry? Why can’t they wait for the process to conclude?” she posed.

Alumba also condemned the victimization of Kenyatta University staff who have refused to agree to cede the contested 400 acre parcel of land for supposed public interest.

The Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina was sacked after President Uhuru Kenyatta warned that action would be taken against the institution’s management following contention over a piece of land that the government has allowed for the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO) African regional operations and logistics hub.

The said university land is to be excised as follows: 30 acres to WHO, 10 acres to Africa Centre for disease control and prevention, 180 acres to KU teaching referral and research hospital and 190 acres to facilitate resolution of the Kamae settlement scheme.

On his part Davis Malombe the Executive Director Kenya Human Rights Commission urged civil society to remain vigilant, so as to avert any executive overreach.

Malombe noted that the government acted with impunity by ordering the University to cede land without consultations.

“The unfolding events in Kenyatta University paint a vivid picture of executive overreach, and how it continues to stealthily erode our democracy with coordinated draconian mechanisms to silence those who speak out against it,” he stated.