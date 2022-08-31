Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The animals were crammed into rusty cages when they were found by police in the eastern city of Jinan

World

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Published

Beijing (AFP), Aug 31 – Nearly 150 cats bound for slaughterhouses have been rescued by police in eastern China, an international animal welfare organisation said.

The animals were crammed into rusty cages when they were found by police in the eastern city of Jinan in Shandong province, Humane Society International (HSI) said in a statement Tuesday.

A gang placed sparrows in cages as bait and used a remote control to shut the traps as soon as each cat entered, an activist with local animal rights group VShine said.

Most of the rescued felines are believed to have been household pets © Vshine/Humane Society International/AFP / Handout

“It was shocking to see the state they were in, many of them emaciated and crying out,” an activist, who only offered their last name Huang, said in a statement to HSI.

“Our discovery of dozens of live sparrows used as bait to lure the cats was also a big shock.”

Most of the rescued felines are believed to have been household pets and have been sent to local animal shelters, the statement added.

Activists also found 31 sparrows — a protected species in China — at the scene and released them back into the wild.

China has no animal cruelty prevention laws, but the suspects could face penalties for hunting the birds, property theft and for violations of animal epidemic prevention rules.

Around 10 million dogs and four million cats are killed for human consumption each year in China, according to HSI.

Dog and cat meat is considered a delicacy in some parts of China, and the trade in their flesh remains lucrative enough to spur criminal gangs to steal pets, though the habit has seen a steady decline as pet ownership has risen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Every June, the city of Yulin in southern China hosts a dog meat festival, where live canines and cats are sold for eating.

The tradition of eating dogs and cats in south China’s Guangdong and Guangxi provinces dates back thousands of years.

“These are China’s two main cat meat eating hotspots,” Dr Peter Li, HSI China policy specialist, said in a statement.

“Throughout the rest of mainland China, cat meat is not part of the food culture at all.”

The Covid-19 outbreak appears to have further reduced the appetite for cat and dog meat, after the disease was linked to a market in the central city of Wuhan selling live animals for food.

China banned the consumption and trade of wildlife in 2020.

The Guangdong cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai banned the consumption of dogs and cats in April that year, becoming the first cities in China to do so.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Focus on China

China successfully launches satellite atop Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

China successfully launched the Chuangxin-16 (or Innovation-16) test satellite into space atop the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket on Tuesday. The rocket blasted off from Xichang...

August 24, 2022

Fifth Estate

China’s UNSC presidency a momentous occasion for world peace

Having assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) since August 1, China and the UNSC have now converged in a...

August 22, 2022

World

Disappeared Chinese-Canadian tycoon jailed for 13 years

Shanghai (AFP), Aug 19 – A Chinese-Canadian tycoon who disappeared from a Hong Kong hotel five years ago has been sentenced to 13 years...

August 19, 2022

Focus on China

China Space Station: How to reduce equipment noise in the Wentian?

No sound can be heard in space because there’s no medium for it to travel through. But inside China’s space station, which serves three...

August 18, 2022

Focus on China

China’s economy has become the world’s economic engine: survey

About 78.34 percent of respondents from 22 countries believe the Chinese economy has injected vitality into the global economy over the past decade and...

August 11, 2022

Fifth Estate

ASEAN should not be duped by the U.S. on the Taiwan issue

The just concluded 55th meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers in Cambodia was not business as usual. Due to...

August 6, 2022

World

U.S. attempts to use the Taiwan question to contain China

In disregard of China’s solemn representations, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brazenly went ahead with her visit to China’s Taiwan region. This is a...

August 5, 2022

Focus on China

Chinese foreign minister resolutely rebukes G7 statement over Taiwan region

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday slammed the so-called statement of the G7 foreign ministers and the EU high representative...

August 5, 2022