Chinese painter’s mastery of ink techniques cements his legacy

CHINA, Aug 5 – For traditional Chinese painting, the use of ink, loaded with strong cultural connotations and a unique aesthetic value, has become synonymous with the country’s artistic form and style. As renowned Chinese painter Huang Binhong said, “In the ink wash resides the national character of Chinese painting.”

Enjoying equal popularity with China’s celebrated master artist Qi Baishi, Huang is known as a great innovator in the modern history of Chinese fine arts. His work titled “Pine Forest in the Mists” embodies his enduring legacy. The documentary series “Fine Arts in China” produced by China Media Group (CMG) explores the characteristics of this painting by Huang, while also exploring his profound artistic conception and aesthetic ideals.

“Pine Forest in the Mists” was painted by Huang in the 1940s. The meticulously layered application of ink has infused the scenery with an unparalleled luster. In the painting, the richly varied shades and textures of ink have rendered a remarkable nocturnal scene of a pine forest. The shimmering streams beneath twinkling stars lend a poetic enchantment to the rugged landscape. The endless pine trees of Huangshan Mountain stand as a powerful presence in this misty night.

“Pine Forest in the Mists” painted by Huang Binhong. /CGTN

The famous painting was completed after two devastating world wars. During that period, people in both the East and West faced the most trying times. Huang described art as the crystallization of spiritual civilization. He said one of the casualties of the modern world is the decline of human spirituality. He has identified the power of healing and renewal in the poetic ink washes of oriental art.

Details of the painting “Pine Forest in the Mists” by Huang Binhong. /CGTN

As his brush touched the paper, Huang found the images of towering pine trees and graceful mists pouring from his heart and manifesting themselves through the ink. The celebrated maestro believes that China’s national character is conveyed through ink wash painting.

Huang summed up his style as “Profundity and Exuberance,” which he understood to be the nature of the Chinese pursuit of enlightened spirituality. In “Pine Forest in the Mists,” the image of swaying pine trees in the mist serves as a materialization of this Chinese spirit.

Chinese painting master Huang Binhong. /CGTN

This renewed understanding of China’s cultural essence laid the foundation for the transformation of Huang’s artistic style. He led a revolution in the portrayal of the country’s mountainous landscapes after decades of study and exploration, and formulated the Seven Methods of Ink Wash based on the works of his predecessors. Huang’s varied style and creativity not only won him an honorary title, but also shone a light on modern Chinese art history.